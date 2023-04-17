Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.28.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.64 on Monday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

