Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.28.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.64 on Monday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

