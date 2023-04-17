Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 15,327 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 239.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.56 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.