HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $32,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $273.35 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average of $240.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

