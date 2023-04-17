Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,052 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.13% of Exelixis worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

