Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.33 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

