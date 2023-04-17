State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 705 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $254.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $285.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

