Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 29,300 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $152.80 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

