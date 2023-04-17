Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,418 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nucor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $146.19 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

