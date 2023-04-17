Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 72,375 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,375 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

