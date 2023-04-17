NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,383,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

LNG stock opened at $152.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.39. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

