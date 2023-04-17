Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

