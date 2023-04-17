Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.1 %

BLK opened at $691.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.16 and a 200 day moving average of $684.00. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

