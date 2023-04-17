Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.19 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

