The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

