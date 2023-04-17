Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

