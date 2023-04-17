NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after buying an additional 42,341 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGT stock opened at $380.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $398.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.