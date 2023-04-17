NorthRock Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FISV opened at $115.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.