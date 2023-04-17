Mainsail Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $292.19 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

