Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $666.20 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.59. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.