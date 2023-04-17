Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $292.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.78. The stock has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.