NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

