Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

NYSE VLO opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

