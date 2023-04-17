Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.
Valero Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE VLO opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
- Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.