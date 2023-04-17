Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,212,000 after buying an additional 1,154,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after buying an additional 807,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

