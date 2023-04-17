Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,819 shares of company stock worth $24,021,423 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $333.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.