KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,798,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $360.60 on Monday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.51.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
