IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $219.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.27.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.