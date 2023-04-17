Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,745 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

DLR opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

