Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 339,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.