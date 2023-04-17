Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $892.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $838.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.67. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $896.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

