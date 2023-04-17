Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $412,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.63 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.