Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 814 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 53,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $244.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average of $226.21. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

