Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $375.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $356.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

