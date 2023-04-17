Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $165.07 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

