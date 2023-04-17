Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after purchasing an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

