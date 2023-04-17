Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Allstate Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $112.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

