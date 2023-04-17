Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.48 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

