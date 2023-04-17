Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 110,000.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $460.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

