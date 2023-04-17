Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.44 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

