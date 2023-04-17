State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,796 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $30,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $77,871,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $230.00 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

