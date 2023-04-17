QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.38 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

