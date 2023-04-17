Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $77,871,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $230.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

