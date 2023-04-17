Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.57 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

