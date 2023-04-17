Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

DHR opened at $251.67 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

