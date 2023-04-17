State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,765 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $37,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM opened at $165.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

