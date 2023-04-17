Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

COP opened at $108.50 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.