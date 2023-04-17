State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,119 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $40,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

