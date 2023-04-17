Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $162.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $162.00 on Monday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.27.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

