Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $691.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $677.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

