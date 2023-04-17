Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 66,943 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $174.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.72.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

