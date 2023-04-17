Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $214.60 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

